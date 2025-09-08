People’s resistance made Iran victorious in 12-day war

He made the remarks in a local ceremony held at Mohaqegh Ardabili University on Monday, noting that the Zionist enemy was seeking to separate people of the country from the Establishment but the noble nation of Islamic Iran frustrated the Zionist enemy with their resistance and perseverance.

The 12-day war was a proxy, hybrid, and full-scale war, and eliminating components of the Establishment’s authority, overthrowing, and disintegrating of the Islamic Iran were the malicious goals of the enemy in this war.

The Zionist enemy thought that Islamic Republic of Iran lacked deterrence, political stability and authority and that Iran could be defeated in matter of days, but that the bravery of the armed forces, especially IRGC Aerospace forces, was completely evident during the war, he said.

Brigadier General Naeini reemphasized that the Zionist enemy was pursuing to separate Iranian people from the Establishment but the country attained victory in this 12-day war through the resistance of noble people of the country.

He termed maintaining the command-and-control system and economic stability in wartime as key factors of victory, stressing that not only Iran was not surprised at all at the strategic level, but also responded and reacted immediately to the attack, and this shows high strength of the Iranian armed forces.

“We witnessed the highest unity, amity and cohesion among all pillars of the government during the 12-day Israeli war imposed against the country," he said, adding that wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, resistance of people and high strength of the armed forces were of the main factors behind the victory of Iran in this war.

MA