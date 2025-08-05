Regional, intl. equations have changed in Iran's favor

Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, the spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) made the remarks in a ceremony commemorating the "Martyrs of the Resistance Media", where he also said that "the recent imposed war led to the formation of a unique synergy between the three areas of power (military, diplomacy, and media),"

He said that "If this synergy had not been fully formed, we would definitely have been faced with a different narrative than what we see today."

The IRGC spokesman added that "According to valid polls, at least 60 percent of the world's people believe in the narrative of Iran's victory; this figure increases to 80 percent in the region and is even higher in Iran."

"When 120 countries condemn the Zionist regime's attack on Iran and only a few support it, it means that power has shifted and regional and international equations have changed in favor of Iran. This transformation should not be underestimated; this shift in the power equation has really taken place."

