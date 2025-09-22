Somali army kills 4 al-Shabaab terrorists in coordinated op.

The operation on Saturday targeted the al-Shabaab positions in Nooleye village, located in the central region of Galguduud, according to the state-run Somali National News Agency (SONNA).

Since July, the Somali army, with the support of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and other international partners, has increased operations against the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group in Somalia's south and central provinces.

Al-Shabaab, which has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, frequently targets security forces, officials, and civilians.

RHM/