  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Sep 19, 2025, 11:35 AM

Magnitude 7.8 quake jolts Russia’s Far East region

Magnitude 7.8 quake jolts Russia’s Far East region

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – A magnitude 7.8 earthquake has struck the Kamchatka region in Russia’s Far East in what the US Geological Survey has called an “aftershock” from a massive earlier quake in July.

The quake early on Friday triggered a series of tsunami warnings in the region, but despite waves reaching some shores, there were no reports of damage, according to Al Jazeera. 

The US Geological Survey said the quake was caused by “shallow reverse faulting” at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles) and was followed by a series of aftershocks, measuring up to a magnitude of 5.8.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said the quake had a magnitude of 7.2.

Kamchatka regional Governor Vladimir Solodov said all emergency services had been placed in a state of high readiness, but no damage had been reported so far.

A tsunami warning was issued for the eastern shore of the peninsula, jutting far out into the Bering Sea and Pacific Ocean.

MA/PR

News ID 236619

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News