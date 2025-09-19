Magnitude 7.8 quake jolts Russia’s Far East region

The quake early on Friday triggered a series of tsunami warnings in the region, but despite waves reaching some shores, there were no reports of damage, according to Al Jazeera.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was caused by “shallow reverse faulting” at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles) and was followed by a series of aftershocks, measuring up to a magnitude of 5.8.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said the quake had a magnitude of 7.2.

Kamchatka regional Governor Vladimir Solodov said all emergency services had been placed in a state of high readiness, but no damage had been reported so far.

A tsunami warning was issued for the eastern shore of the peninsula, jutting far out into the Bering Sea and Pacific Ocean.

