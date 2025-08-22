  1. World
Magnitude 7.5 hits Drake Passage in S America

TEHRAN, Aug. 22 (MNA) – The earthquake struck Drake Passage, a deep and wide waterway that connects the southwestern Atlantic and southeastern Pacific Oceans.

A strong earthquake struck the Drake Passage region on Thursday (local time), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), which downgraded the intensity of the quake from magnitude 8 to 7.5.

While the US tsunami warning system did not issue any alert after the Drake Passage earthquake, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) briefly issued a warning for Chile, saying hazardous tsunami waves from the earthquake in Drake Passage are possible within the next three hours along some Chilean coasts, Hindustan Times reported. 

Chile's Navy Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service also issued a precaution for the Chilean Antarctic territory.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10.8 kilometers, according to the USGS data. The German Research Center for Geosciences, however, measured the earthquake's magnitude at 7.1.

The Drake Passage, located between South America's Cape Horn and the South Shetland Islands of Antarctica, is a deep and wide waterway that connects the southwestern Atlantic and southeastern Pacific Oceans.

