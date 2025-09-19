Quake of 5.6 magnitude rocks Chile

The epicenter was located 107 kilometers northeast of the city of Alto Hospicio, home to 105,000 people.
TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck Chile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.
The epicenter was located 107 kilometers northeast of the city of Alto Hospicio, home to 105,000 people.
The quake originated at a depth of 89 kilometers.
No casualties or damage have been reported.
MNA/
