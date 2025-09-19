  1. World
  2. South America
Sep 19, 2025, 11:40 AM

Quake of 5.6 magnitude rocks Chile

Quake of 5.6 magnitude rocks Chile

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck Chile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

The epicenter was located 107 kilometers northeast of the city of Alto Hospicio, home to 105,000 people.

The quake originated at a depth of 89 kilometers.

No casualties or damage have been reported.

MNA/

News ID 236623

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News