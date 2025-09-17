Athletes from 65 countries to take part in Moscow marathon

Athletes from India, Kenya, China, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Belarus, Ethiopia, South Africa, and other countries will compete for the awards. The competition will be held with the support of the Moscow Government and the city's Department of Sport. TV BRICS is the international media partner of the event.



The Moscow Marathon is part of the BRICS Marathon League series. This year, more than 1,800 people will run it as the third stage of the series, which is five times more than last year. More than 3,000 runners will take part for the second time. All of them will receive special awards.

Dmitry Tarasov, Director of the Moscow Marathon and Co-Founder of the Running Community, noted the scale of the event and highlighted the record number of participants this year.

Every year, the Moscow Marathon becomes more and more significant. This year, a record number of participants have registered for both distances, and the whole city is literally living in anticipation. [...] For many, the Moscow Marathon is not just a race. It is the result of months of preparation, a dream they have been working towards step by step. Everyone who takes part this weekend will already be an example to others," he added.

On the first day, 20 September, there will be a 10 km race, and on 21 September, a 42.2 km marathon, corporate and student relays. There will also be a separate children's race for participants aged 4-13.

Almost half of the runners will be taking part in this marathon for the first time. They can look forward to completely revamped routes certified by an international sports association. The route runs through the central streets and embankments of Moscow, allowing participants to see the sights of the capital.

MNA/TV BRICS