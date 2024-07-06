  1. Sports
Iran to compete in FIBA 3x3 Women's Series

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Iran will take part in the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series, scheduled to take place in Quba, Republic of Azerbaijan, on July 20-21.

The FIBA 3x3 Women's Series 2024 will feature national teams from the Netherlands, Australia, China (U24), the Philippines, Iran, Germany’s "Dusseldorf Zoos", and Azeri clubs “Czechia” and "Baku Flames".

This season will include a marathon with 20 confirmed stops.

The first stop of the season took place in Springfield, US on April 23-24, marking the first-ever Women’s Series in the United States since the launch of the competition in 2019.

The Women's Series will have a total of 20 events and over 1.4 million USD in prizes, taking it to unprecedented heights.

The FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series Final will be held in Hangzhou, the capital of China’s Zhejiang province, on September 7-8, 2024.

