FAO, Mashhad University ink agreement on Iran saffron market

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has signed a Letter of Agreement (LoA) with Mashhad University of Medical Sciences (MUMS) to strengthen the methodologies of controlling quality, determining authenticity and improving market confidence of Iranian saffron, one of the country’s most valuable exports.

Activities of the LoA will be conducted under the joint Technical Cooperation Programme of FAO and the Ministry of Agriculture Jahad.

Iran produces more than 90 percent of the world’s saffron, making the integrity of the value chain critical for farmers and for national trade. Known as “red gold,” this spice is not only important for farmers’ livelihoods but also a symbol of Iran’s agricultural heritage.

Saffron’s global trade faces persistent risks from adulteration to inconsistent post-harvest handling that can erode value and weaken consumer trust.

"To address these issues, FAO is collaborating with MUMS to strengthen procedures how saffron is tested, processed, and marketed. “The FAO–MUMS collaboration responds to the challenge by combining advanced laboratory verification with field-ready post-harvest guidance to better define saffron’s quality and protect authenticity and reputation” said Mr. Farrukh Toirov, FAO Representative in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

At the core of the work is a scientifically validated fingerprinting approach using high-resolution Nuclear Magnetic Resonance to characterize saffron’s three key constituents (crocin, picrocrocin, and safranal) supported by robust data analysis.

This will provide a more precise chemical profile for authenticity checks than routine methods alone. Complementing the lab work, the initiative will develop practical guidance to help preserve colour, flavour, and aroma after harvest so that quality measured in the lab is maintained through to the final consumer.

Equally important, in the framework of this LoA, MUMS will train farmers, traders, and laboratory experts across the main saffron-producing provinces of Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, and South Khorasan. This training will help to develop the understanding that everyone involved in the saffron value chain should apply better practices, meet international requirements, and offer buyers around the world a product they can trust.

While international trade commonly references ISO 3632 / 3632-1 for grading saffron, these basic tests do not always capture subtle quality differences or guard against sophisticated adulteration, and they provide limited guidance on post-harvest handling.

By promoting higher quality and stronger safeguards, improved practices and advanced quality control protocols will help to reduce fraud, build consumer trust, and increase transparency in saffron markets. This will create better opportunities and returns for farmers and traders while enhancing Iran’s reputation as the global source of authentic saffron.

This work forms part of FAO’s wider efforts to support Iran in improving food authenticity, strengthening agricultural value chains, and ensuring that local food products are competitive in international markets and adhering with international quality and safety requirements.

MNA/

