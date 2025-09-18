Successful Iran-Russia cooperation proves unilateralism ended

In a meeting with Russia’s Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev in Tehran on Wednesday evening, President Pezeshkian emphasized that independent states can advance their nations towards growth and development without reliance on unilateral powers.

The president further expressed optimism regarding the ongoing collaboration between the two nations, emphasizing the commitment from both sides to expedite the implementation of bilateral agreements.

He highlighted the determination shared by both countries in realizing their cooperative agreements, particularly in the sectors of transportation, energy, and power generation.

The president stressed the importance of swiftly translating the outcomes from expert meetings into actionable results, urging ministers and technical teams to work diligently to achieve these goals.

Pezeshkian also conveyed his hopes that the diplomatic exchanges between the two countries would lead to an even broader development of their friendly relations. The Iranian president asked Minister Tsivilev to extend his warm regards to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For his part, Minister Tsivilev conveyed President Putin's greetings and provided an update on his visit to Iran, where he met with various officials to discuss the implementation of bilateral agreements, particularly those established during the joint economic commission.

Thanks to the resolve of the high-ranking officials of both countries, constructive cooperation has emerged within the framework of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission, the minister said.

Tsivilev expressed gratitude for President Pezeshkian's dedication to advancing the mutual agreements, particularly in transportation, energy, and power generation sectors. He affirmed that Russia is prepared to rapidly implement the bilateral agreements and that no obstacle, pressure, or sanctions can disrupt the trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

