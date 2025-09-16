Pezeshkian urges Iran-Pakistan agreements implementation

In a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday, the Iranian president emphasized the diverse and significant potential for collaboration between the two nations, particularly in border cooperation, stating that realizing these opportunities would benefit both countries and the wider region.

Highlighting Pakistan's historical role in aiding its Muslim brothers, Pezeshkian noted that the only way to counter the brutal actions of the Israeli regime is through the unity of Islamic nations, a unified stance, and practical measures.

For his part, Prime Minister Sharif affirmed his personal commitment to following up on the implementation of all agreements between the two countries. He mentioned that he has tasked relevant government officials to facilitate and accelerate the advancement of the cooperation.

Sharif also addressed the ongoing and escalating crimes committed by the Israeli regime, asserting that Islamic countries must adopt a coherent and unified stance against these atrocities. He called for collective action among Islamic nations to prevent the recurrence of such aggressions.

MNA/President.ir