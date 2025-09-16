Iran–Tajikistan relations advancing on shared foundations

Speaking in a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon on the sidelines of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday, President Pezeshkian stated that Iran and Tajikistan's relations are developing satisfactorily based on their commonalities, and that the two nations have good capacities for cooperation that can secure the interests of both peoples.

The Iranian president emphasized that as the frequency of their meetings increases, the diplomatic interactions transition from formalities to expressions of warmth and friendship, facilitating and accelerating their cooperation.

He noted that both countries possess significant potential for collaboration that, if activated, would benefit both nations.

He also addressed the summit in Doha, highlighting the need for unity among Islamic nations to counter the actions of the Israeli regime, which, backed by the US and European countries, shows no limits to its aggression. He asserted that only through solidarity can the violent actions of this regime be halted.

For his part, President Rahmon expressed his pleasure at meeting with his Iranian counterpart and reiterated that Iran and Tajikistan have diverse opportunities for collaboration. He stated his personal commitment to realizing these opportunities and expanding bilateral cooperation.

Furthermore, Rahmon echoed Pezeshkian's sentiments regarding the necessity of unity among Islamic countries to prevent the continuation of Israeli aggression.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the recent agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

MNA/President.ir