2025 FIBA U-16 Asia Cup: Iran Proves Too Adept for Malaysia

Young Team Melli will face reigning silver medalist New Zealand on Friday in a bid to enter the Semi-Finals for the first time since the inaugural edition, held in 2009 in Johor Bahru (Malaysia), when it lost in the Finals to China.

Mohammad Pakgohar was the leader of Iran’s early charge with a 11-point effort – in 4/6 field shooting – but the more effective contribution was in the 5 boards he pulled off the defensive glass in a total of 6 collections. He went on to finish with 19 points and 7 rebounds.

Alireza Rashidi shrugged off a subdued opening quarter and joined the party in the second period accounting for 11 of his game-high 21 points, as Iran kept a vise-like grip on a gnawing opponent.

Lee Yong Xian came off the bench to lead Malaysia with 16 points.

MNA/TSN