Iran fall short against New Zealand at 2025 FIBA U16 Asia Cup

The result took New Zealand to their fourth successive entry into the medal rounds and also a trip to the FIBA U17 World Cup 2026 in Turkey.

New Zealand will now take on winners of the last eight encounter between three-time former champions China and Persian Gulf qualifiers toppers Bahrain.

Lawson Pryor and Tawhiri Cate did the trick early on for New Zealand leaving nothing to doubt or chance, nipping any hopes of an upset Iran may have carried.

Coach Ben Sheat’s team only grew in composure on court and complete control of the scoreboard as the game wore on before keeping their hopes for a fourth successive medal, and a potential second successive entry into the Final, alive, fiba.com reported.

Noah Duncan’s 15 points with 10 rebounds led the scoring effort for New Zealand who saw five of their 10 players who took to court, scoring in double-digits.

Alireza Rashid had a consolation game-high 23 points for Iran, who now have to be content aiming for a better finish than the sixth place they achieved in Qatar two years ago.

