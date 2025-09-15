  1. Politics
Sep 15, 2025, 10:29 AM

Iran's Pezeshkian heads to Qatar for OIC summit (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian left Tehran for Doha to attend the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Arab country.

Speaking at Mehrabad Airport before his departure, Pezeshkian said that Arab and Islamic foreign ministers had already met in Doha to examine Israel’s aggression against Qatar, an act he described as a blatant violation of all international laws and regulations.

Pezeshkian stressed that Israel recognizes no boundaries or prohibitions for its actions, pointing out that it has attacked Lebanon, Syria, Qatar, Iran, Yemen, and Iraq. He added that the regime acts with impunity, backed by the United States and several European countries.

Doha, the capital of Qatar hosts the emergency summit of Arab and Islamic leaders to deliver a collective response to the recent Israeli aggression against Qatar.

This emergency meeting is being held under highly sensitive regional and international circumstances and follows the recent Israeli attack on Qatar. It is considered a significant turning point not only in relation to the Palestinian issue but also in the broader political developments across the region.

