Blackwater founder seeks to acquire Ukrainian drone companies

According to a report by The Guardian citing sources familiar with the matter, “Erik is going out there to buy drone companies."

"Whether they would sell them […] For the Ukrainians, these companies are now strategic assets."

Prince is reportedly pursuing meetings with key players in Ukraine’s fast-growing drone sector, which has played a central role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

“I’m not surprised at all,” a former American special forces soldier with experience in Ukraine and knowledge of the various defense companies operating there told The Guardian. “Drones are now an integral part of the PMC [private military contractor] world. If you’re a PMC and you don’t have a drone or possibly an electronic warfare capability, you are antiquated.”

Internal documents cited by the news outlet suggest that the Pentagon is interested in collaborating with US-based drone manufacturers that are active in Ukraine, as part of a broader effort to understand the evolving nature of modern warfare and adapt to new battlefield realities.

This development comes amid an ongoing shift in military strategy, where unmanned aerial systems have proven decisive in surveillance, targeting, and logistics.

MNA