Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery after drone attack

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – A fire broke out at the facilities of an oil company in Russia’s Bashkortostan region following a drone attack on Saturday, the governor said.

“Today, the Bashneft company was subjected to a terrorist attack by aircraft-type drones,” Radiy Khabirov wrote on Telegram, Al Arabiya reported .

One drone was shot down over the production site, sparking a fire, which was being put out, Khabirov said, adding that damage to the facility was limited and there were no casualties.

A second drone was also shot down, he said. 

Unverified video posted on local Telegram channels showed an object flying into the facility, followed by a large fireball.

The city of Ufa, where the oil facility is located, is some 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

