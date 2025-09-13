Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery after drone attack

“Today, the Bashneft company was subjected to a terrorist attack by aircraft-type drones,” Radiy Khabirov wrote on Telegram, Al Arabiya reported .



One drone was shot down over the production site, sparking a fire, which was being put out, Khabirov said, adding that damage to the facility was limited and there were no casualties.



A second drone was also shot down, he said.



Unverified video posted on local Telegram channels showed an object flying into the facility, followed by a large fireball.



The city of Ufa, where the oil facility is located, is some 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

MA/PR