Iranian, Tajik culture ministers meet in St. Petersburg

Seyyed Abbas Salehi, who traveled to St. Petersburg to participate in the multilateral international event, held bilateral talks with the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan Matloba Khan Sattar Yan Aman Zadeh in St. Petersburg on the sidelines of the 11th International Forum of United Cultures.

In the meeting, the Iranian minister referred to the similarities between Iran and Tajikistan's views on cultural issues, noting that, "Both countries have developed ties in the field of culture, and therefore, it is appropriate to plan joint actions."

Salehi suggested holding joint events in the form of contests and awarding ceremonies in the field of Naqqali and reciting Shahnameh, which have roots in history of both Iran and Tajikistan.

The Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan, for her part, welcomed such a proposal and expressed her appreciation for the assistance of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in publishing the book Shahnameh.

Aman Zadeh noted that, according to the order of the President of Tajikistan, a volume of Shahnameh will be given to every citizen of her country.

The Minister of Culture of Tajikistan then proposed holding Iranian Cultural Week events in her country, which was welcomed by Salehi.

MNA/IRN85937652