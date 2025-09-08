Pezeshkian felicitates Tajik counterpart on Independence Day

In a message on Monday, President Pezeshkian congratulated his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon on the 34th anniversary of Tajikistan's Independence Day.

The fraternal, cultural, and historical relations between the two countries of Iran and Tajikistan are a valuable basis for broader cooperation in various fields, Pezeshkian underlined.

“In the light of common will of the two countries, I am confident that friendly relations will continue to develop and deepen more than ever," he said, adding that Tehran and Dushanbe will witness more expansion of relations in line with securing mutual interests.

