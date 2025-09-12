Head of US military’s Central Command meets Syria's Jolani

The visit by Adm. Brad Cooper included US Ambassador and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack, Central Command said. The two officials met al-Sharaa at the presidential palace in the Syrian capital, AP reported.

Al-Sharaa’s office issued a statement saying they discussed political and military cooperation and how to boost security and stability in Syria as it struggles to recover after the country’s nearly 14-year internal war.

The meeting focused on the threat still posed by the ISIL, as well as efforts to integrate Syrian armed groups into the government’s military, Central Command said.

