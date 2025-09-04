Iraq Intelligence dismantles terrorist network linked to ISIL

According to Tasnim’s correspondent in Baghdad, the security operation lasted more than 750 days and targeted a network that handled financial transfers and the movement of militants for Daesh in Iraq.

Iraqi intelligence and counter-terrorism units, in a cross-border mission, detained members of a major Daesh financing network responsible for smuggling militants across multiple countries for the group’s operations.

The operation, conducted under the supervision of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council in Kirkuk province, struck a network that supplied funding to Daesh cells inside Iraq.

Officials said the mission followed extensive surveillance of Daesh operatives from West Africa to the Middle East, tracing their movements and communication channels that supported the group’s financial structure and planned attacks.

The announcement comes after Iraqi sources previously told Tasnim that takfiri militants had stepped up activity along the border with Syria, moving across both sides.

Last week, reports surfaced of a meeting in Damascus between Iraq’s intelligence chief and Ahmad al-Shar'a (known as Jolani).

Concerns in Baghdad have grown over the revival of Daesh-linked networks since the rise of extremist elements as a governing authority in parts of Syria.

