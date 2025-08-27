Explosion hits Syria's Daraa

Local sources have reported an explosion in the city of al-Sanamayn in northern Daraa.

According to Al-Mayadeen, unidentified armed elements attacked a checkpoint belonging to forces affiliated with the terrorist regime of Jolani in northern Daraa.

The report said the attackers used two hand grenades to target the checkpoint in al-Sanamayn city.

Since the overthrow attempt against President Bashar al-Assad, internal conflicts have persisted in Syria, leaving the people without peace and stability.

