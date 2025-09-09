Iran, Iraq sign doc. on security, economy, border management

The agreement was signed in Tehran on Sunday by Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian, Iran’s deputy interior minister for security and law enforcement, and Omar al-Waeli, head of Iraq’s Border Ports Authority.

Ahead of the signing, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni met al-Waeli and expressed satisfaction with bilateral ties, while stressing that more effort was needed to strengthen cooperation in security and economic affairs.

The Iraqi official, for his part, stressed cooperation on the economy and security, while welcoming the entry of Iranian goods, which can also be re-exported to neighboring countries. Al-Waeli added that the new framework will organize joint border management and enable electronic information exchange between the two states.

The Iraqi official also praised Iran’s role in facilitating the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, which he said had been successfully held this year through coordination between Iraqi institutions and Tehran.

Al-Waeli noted that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had given “clear instructions” to deepen relations with Iran at all levels.

