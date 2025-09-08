Quake disrupts training for over 157k students in Afghanistan

A total of 157,074 students across the province are currently out of school in the disaster's aftermath, TOLOnews quoted Mohibullah Haidari, the provincial education director, as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

The official reported that the quake killed 391 students and three teachers, while injuring 760 students and 20 teachers.

Kunar's education department stated that 53 schools were destroyed and 253 were partially damaged, severely hindering the launch of the new academic year.

A total of 2,205 people were killed and 3,640 others injured in the earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on August 31.

MA/PR