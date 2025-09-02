Second 5.5 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan's Kunar

A severe earthquake has shaken Kunar Province in eastern Afghanistan and the country's border areas with Pakistan.

So far, no further news or information has been reported regarding possible damage or casualties from this earthquake.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the interim Afghan government, had previously announced that the death toll from the earthquake that struck Sunday night in the country had increased to more than 1,400.

In a post on his X account, Mujahid wrote that Mujahid wrote that at least 1,411 people have died so far in Kunar province, which suffered the most damage from the earthquake.

