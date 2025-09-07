  1. Politics
Leader urges gov. to tackle economic problems more seriously

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei urged President Masoud Pezeshkian and his government officials to focus their efforts on resolving the people's economic problems such as their livelihood.

President Masoud Pezeshkian and members of his cabinet were received for a meeting by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Sunday.

