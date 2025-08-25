Iran to respond to foes with decisive, crushing force

In a statement marking Government Week, the General Staff of the Armed Forces expressed appreciation for the “hardworking, diligent, and persistent” president and his cabinet, commending their commitment to serving the nation. The statement emphasized that the Armed Forces will continue to assist the government in achieving the sacred objectives of the Islamic Revolution.

The message thanked the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, for his guidance and confidence in the country’s defenders during the Sacred Defense era and the recent 12-day imposed war. It underscored that, by following the Leader's directives, the Armed Forces will further strengthen Iran’s defensive capabilities to safeguard national interests, territorial integrity, and the Islamic Republic’s values.

The Armed Forces highlighted the role of unity between the people and state officials in driving Iran’s progress across scientific, developmental, and defense fields after the Revolution. They warned against hostile efforts by the United States and Israel to sow division inside Iran after their failures in the 12-day conflict, stressing that any attempt to weaken national cohesion serves the enemies’ agenda.

Reaffirming their gratitude for public support and national solidarity during the recent war, the Armed Forces assured that with unity, coordination, and cooperation with the government—especially the president—they are fully prepared to confront any threats or hostilities, and will respond to adversaries with decisive and crushing force.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist aggression.

MNA/6569807