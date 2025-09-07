Iran will give firmer response to any new Israeli attack

Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the parliamentary National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said on Saturday that Iran and its armed forces would stand firm if faced with another assault by Israel or its backers. “This time our response will be firmer and more decisive,” he stressed.

He stressed that Israel was not alone in its 12-day war against Iran in June, as it was fully supported by the United States and several other countries. “The confrontation should not be reduced to a war between Iran and Israel, as multiple countries were involved militarily in this campaign against us,” he said.

He added that Iran’s military strikes had forced Washington to send a message through US envoy Steve Witkoff to Iran’s foreign minister, calling for a ceasefire.

“They realized Iran’s power,” Azizi said.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist aggression.

