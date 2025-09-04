Armed forces fully ready to protect Iran more than ever

The alliance of Iranians in the 12-day imposed war made the Zionist enemy and the US pursue their hostile goals against the country, Maj. Gen. Abdullahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters wrote on his X account on Thursday.

The armed forces are always fully ready to protect the country, national security and the achievements of the Islamic Revolution, Khatam al-Anbia commander said, adding that today, the armed forces are more prepared and have higher and more achievements than before the recent imposed war.

The enemy is trying to inflame the atmosphere of the country with psychological and media warfare, while it is facing many problems in various fields at the domestic, regional and international levels, he added.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked act of aggression against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces, led by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), launched a powerful and unprecedented retaliatory campaign, Operation True Promise III, against the Israeli regime, using many of domestically developed new-generation missiles for the first time.

Hundreds of Iranian ballistic missiles and drones overwhelmed Israeli air defenses and struck key military, intelligence, industrial, energy, and R&D facilities across the occupied Palestinian territories.

On June 24, the Israeli regime, isolated and abandoned, declared a unilateral halt to its aggression, announced on its behalf by US President Donald Trump.

RHM/