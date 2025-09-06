Hakim terms Iran as frontline of Islamic World against Israel

Leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement (NWM) Seyed Ammar al-Hakim has described Iran as the frontline of the Islamic World against the Israeli regime.

Hakim made the remarks in a meeting with Hassan Khomeini, the custodian of Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum and his grandson, here in Tehran on Friday.

He pointed to the solidarity and support of both Shia and Sunni Muslims for Iran during the recent 12-day war against the Israeli regime.

Muslims support any country that defends itself and fights against the Israeli regime due to their hatred for it, he added.

He stressed that Iran quickly recovered from the shock of the Israeli regime’s attack, adding that the regime is now seeking to create chaos inside Iran.

Hakim further referred to the substantial blow dealt to the Israeli regime’s air defense and its surprise at the power of Iranian missiles.

Regional countries have now realized that if Iran is weakened in its battle against the Israeli regime, the entire region will suffer losses.

