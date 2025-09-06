  1. Politics
Sep 6, 2025, 3:56 PM

Hakim terms Iran as frontline of Islamic World against Israel

Hakim terms Iran as frontline of Islamic World against Israel

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – Ammar al-Hakim said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the frontline of Islamic World against Israeli regime.

Leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement (NWM) Seyed Ammar al-Hakim has described Iran as the frontline of the Islamic World against the Israeli regime.

Hakim made the remarks in a meeting with Hassan Khomeini, the custodian of Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum and his grandson, here in Tehran on Friday.

He pointed to the solidarity and support of both Shia and Sunni Muslims for Iran during the recent 12-day war against the Israeli regime.

Muslims support any country that defends itself and fights against the Israeli regime due to their hatred for it, he added.

He stressed that Iran quickly recovered from the shock of the Israeli regime’s attack, adding that the regime is now seeking to create chaos inside Iran.

Hakim further referred to the substantial blow dealt to the Israeli regime’s air defense and its surprise at the power of Iranian missiles.

Regional countries have now realized that if Iran is weakened in its battle against the Israeli regime, the entire region will suffer losses.

MNA/IRN

News ID 236168

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News