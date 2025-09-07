Larijani, Ammar Hakim discuss latest developments in region

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need for expanding cooperation between Iran and Iraq in different fields.

Reviewing the latest developments in the region and exploring avenues for achieving stability and security in Islamic countries were the main topics discussed between the two sides.

The head of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, for his part, pointed to the outstanding role of Iran in the region and stressed the need for further cooperation to counter the regional threats and also joint efforts of the Islamic states in line with defending the inalienable rights of the oppressed Palestinian people.

Seyyed Ammar al-Hakim arrived in Iran on Saturday to hold talks with high-ranking officials of the country.

Earlier on Saturday, Ammar Hakim held talks with Hojjatoleslam Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei Head of the Judiciary of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani on Saturday.

