Iran, IAEA have not reached agreement on inspections: report

A confidential report by the IAEA circulated to member states and seen by The Associated Press said Wednesday that Iran slightly increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% purity levels before Israel launched its military aggression on June 13.

The report by the IAEA said that as of June 13, Iran had 440.9 kilograms (972 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60%, an increase of 32.3 kilograms (71.2 pounds) since the IAEA’s last report in May.

According to AP, the IAEA confidential report stated that this figure is “based on the information provided by Iran, agency verification activities between 17 May 2025 and 12 June 2025 (the day preceding the start of the military attacks), and estimates based on the past operation of the relevant facilities.”

The only site inspected since the war has been the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which operates with Russian technical assistance.

Prior to the news on the confidential report, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said earlier on Wednesday that Iran and the Agency need to reach an agreement on the inspections qucikly.

MNA