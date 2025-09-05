  1. Politics
Iran, IAEA delegations to hold talks in Vienna

Iran, IAEA delegations to hold talks in Vienna

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Delegations from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Islamic Republic of Iran are set to hold a meeting in Vienna today.

Reza Najafi, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, told IRIB that another round of talks between Iran’s delegation and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be held today in Vienna.

Najafi explained that these negotiations are aimed at continuing consultations between Iran and the IAEA to define cooperation under the new conditions set by Iran’s Parliament.

He added that the talks will determine the “new framework of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA,” clarifying the scope and nature of future engagements.

