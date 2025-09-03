IAEA agrees a new cooperation framework is needed: Araghchi

Speaking on Wednesday night, Araghchi stressed that "No new cooperation will be there until the negotiations are concluded."

"We will do everything we can to prevent the reimposition of UN sanctions and to demonstrate that the snapback mechanism is illegal," added the top Iranian diplomat. The three major European powers-the UK, France and Germany have threatened Iran with triggering the snapback mechanism to return the UN sanctions on the country. Tehran insists that the E3 move is illegal.

The comments by the Iranian foreign minister seem to be a reaction to remarks by the IAEA head Rafael Grossi who urged Iran to quickly agree on nuclear inspections.

Grossi also said that the Agency is trying to have another meeting with the country within the next few days.

Tehran has now passed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA and stipulating any future inspections will need a green light from Iran's Supreme National Security Council. Tehran and the IAEA are now in talks on how inspections can go ahead.

Meanwhile, Associated press reported earlier on Wednesday that Iran and the IAEA have not reached an agreement on the inspections to nuclear sites.

