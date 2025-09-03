  1. Politics
IAEA trying to have another meeting with Iran in coming days

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – IAEA head Rafael Grossi has hoped for Iran to quickly agree on nuclear inspections, adding that the Agency is trying to have another meeting with the country within the next few days.

The IAEA has had no information from Iran on the status or whereabouts of its stock of highly enriched uranium since they wre bombed, IAEA chief confirmed in an interview with Reuters. 

Tehran has now passed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA and stipulating any future inspections will need a green light from Iran's Supreme National Security Council. Tehran and the IAEA are now in talks on how inspections can go ahead.

"It's not something that can go on for months on end," Grossi said in an interview at IAEA headquarters in Vienna.

"I certainly hope that we can conclude this process soon. We are trying to have another meeting, perhaps within a few days now, here in Vienna, to conclude this and to start the inspections," he said. "It would be really good if we could have this agreed before next week."

