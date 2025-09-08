Grossi expresses hope for Iran visit, says no date set

In a press conference on Monday after delivering a speech at the Board of Governors meeting, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, said a specific time for the trip to Iran has not yet been set yet, but expressed hope that he would be able to travel to Iran when a framework for cooperation normalizes the strained relations.

He claimed that he never shares information on any country's nuclear program with other states, despite the fact that Iran blamed him and his quarterly reports for the June aggression on the country's nuclear sites by the United States and the Zionist regime of Israel.

Later, in response to a question, he said that the activation of the snapback mechanism by the three European states to return the UN sanctions on Tehran has nothing to do with the agency's actions.

Grossi further refused to condemn Israel's crimes against Iran and the US-Israeli aggression on the country's nuclear sites during the imposed war on Iran in June, during which Tehran dealt a heavy blow to the aggressors.

Elsewhere, he voiced hope to reach an agreement with Iran in the coming days to resume inspections, claiming that if IAEA inspections resume, future attacks on Iran will not be done.

Grossi went on to express hope that Iran remains in the NPT.

At the end of the presser, IAEA director reiterated his comments during his address to the BOG meeting and said that there has been progress in talks with Iran, hoping that the talks will yield results and a new framework for cooperation will be concluded in the coming days.

