Iran-IAEA talks yield no final result

Emsaeil Baghaei, the ministry spokesperson, said that no decision has yet been made regarding the continuation of negotiations with the IAEA. The senior diplomat criticized the actions of three European countries (The UK, Germany, and France) as “highly irresponsible and legally baseless,” warning that their consequences will emerge across multiple areas.

"So far, two rounds of meetings have been held at the level of the IAEA Deputy Director General with Iranian officials from the Foreign Ministry and Atomic Energy Organization, but no definitive results were reached," Baghaei said.

He added that the IAEA inspectors’ entry to Iran was solely to observe loading fuel at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear reactor and was carried out under international regulations to ensure the plant’s operational continuity.

"Currently, no IAEA inspectors are present in Iran; however, communications between Iran and the agency continue. Iran reaffirmed its adherence to its commitments under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, maintaining ongoing contacts through its mission in Vienna," he concluded.

Earlier on Monday, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament said that Tehran will announce and implement its deterrent measures in response to the European push to trigger the UN snapback mechanism.

MNA/