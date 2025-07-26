Tehran to host Iran Intl. Plast Exhibition 2025 in Sep.: NPC

A number of 823 companies in various product groups have so far pre-registered for the 19th International Iran Plast Exhibition.

Based on the latest statistics, 254 companies have registered in the raw materials sector, 147 companies in the machinery and equipment sector, 391 companies in the manufactured and semi-manufactured products sector, and 31 companies in the technical, financial, and engineering services sector.

The 19th Iran Plast Exhibition in Tehran 2025 is considered to be one of Iran’s most significant international events in the field of rubber-plastics industry and a fantastic opportunity for businesses in related industries from Iran and other countries to learn about the most recent developments in their peers’ business sectors, showcase their products, find partners and investors, and also identify market gaps that need to be filled.

In addition, Iran Plast International Exhibition seeks to provide a basis for the prosperity of the domestic plastic industry market and facilitate the process of global marketing and the presence of this sector of the country’s industry in global markets.

