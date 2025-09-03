Putin meets North Korea's Kim in Beijing (+VIDEO)

The two leaders met formally at the Diaoyutai state guest house after attending a major military parade in the heart of the Chinese capital that marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Speaking in front of journalists as the meeting began, Putin praised the bravery and heroism North Korean soldiers who fought alongside Moscow’s troops to repel a Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk border region .

In his opening remarks, Kim Jong Un said that providing any assistance to Russia was North Korea’s “fraternal duty,” Russian state media outlet Tass reported.

