Response to any new aggression to be more painful, remorseful

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi made the remarks in a meeting with the lawmakers in the Iranian parliament on Monday.

"The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are in full readiness and are ready to give a regretful response to any aggression. If there is ever an aggression against our country, our response will be more decisive and painful than last time," General Mousavi was cited by Ebrahim Rezaei, the spokesman of the Spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

"In the meeting, Major General Mousavi presented a report on the latest status of the armed forces and the armed forces' defensive readiness to confront threats, as well as the actions and operations of the armed forces during the 12-day war and the strikes that the armed forces conducted on the Zionist regime [during the 12-day aggression],|" Rezaei said.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist aggression.

