Terrorist Israel fears expansion of Resistance Axis

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, made the remarks on Monday in a message addressed to the Yemeni nation concerning the assassinations.

“This crime reflects the regime’s deep fear of the expansion of the Resistance Axis,” he noted.

He added that the regime is fearful of growing unity among regional nations in defending the Palestinian cause of liberation from Israeli occupation and aggression.

Mousavi denounced the targeted killings as a “horrific war crime and terrorist attack as well as a clear violation of international law.”

The commander said such atrocities serve as yet another disgrace for the regime, which he called “the ringleader of terror and nurturer of terrorists worldwide.”

Tel Aviv resorts to such bloodshed in line with its sustained aggressive and expansionist policies and those of its supporters, especially the United States, Mousavi stated.

The message came after Israeli airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sana’a claimed the lives of Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi of the National Government of Change and Construction, and eight officials serving across various other portfolios.

The assaults came in the context of the regime’s recurrent raids against the country.

The attacks began after Yemen’s Armed Forces started staging near-daily operations against sensitive Israeli targets in response to a genocidal war that Tel Aviv had launched on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

The Iranian commander, however, asserted that such atrocities “will never weaken the revolutionary determination and faith-driven resolve of Yemen’s valiant fighters.”

The Yemeni nation has, through its sustained struggle, turned into a symbol of resistance against the global hegemonic system and a source of pride for the global Muslim nation, Mousavi concluded, and vowed continued support for the people on the part of Tehran.

