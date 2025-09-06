French Judoka refuses handshake with Israeli opponent

Boursas, recently crowned French Junior Champion in the under-63kg category, went on to secure a bronze medal after a series of strong performances. She observed the traditional pre-fight salute but declined to extend a handshake at the end of the bout — a gesture that, while within the rules, carried heavy political resonance.

The French judoka refused to shake hands with Israeli athlete Kerem Primo after defeating her in the quarter-finals of the European Junior Judo Championships in Bratislava, in what has become a symbolic act of protest against Israel’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

Her decision came against the backdrop of Israel’s devastating genocidal war in Gaza.

The move drew anger from Israeli officials. Joshua Zarka, Israel’s ambassador to France, called it “shameful behavior contrary to the values of sport,” demanding condemnation and sanctions from French authorities. His criticism, however, has been met with a wave of online support for Boursas, with many praising her refusal to normalize relations with representatives of a manufactured state accused of mass killings and starvation of civilians.

Social media reactions highlighted this growing sentiment. One user wrote: “Well done to her. We do not shake the hands of genocidaires who starve children.” Another demanded the removal of the Israeli flag from sporting events altogether.

MNA