Iran’s armed forces strategies to ensure sustainable security

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said during his visit to the tactical headquarters of the IRGC Ground Force on Wednesday, expressing satisfaction with the comprehensive preparedness of the IRGC Ground Force and other units of the Armed Forces to firmly defend Iran’s independence, security, and territorial integrity against all potential threats.

He also praised the vigilance of the Iranian Armed Forces and praised their historic experiences, particularly the eight-year Sacred Defense and the 12-day imposed war, saying, “Our defensive and combat readiness has reached a stage that prevents enemies from committing miscalculations, including the idea of a fresh invasion of our country.”

The top general described the strengthening of defensive and military capacities across all domains as a permanent strategy.

Major General Mousavi emphasized that these strategies guarantee sustainable security and reinforce Iran’s deterrent defense power against any form of aggression.

On June 13, the Zionist regime launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran, targeting military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 consecutive days. The United States later escalated the conflict by striking three of Iran’s nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

Iran’s Armed Forces delivered an immediate and forceful response. The IRGC Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes under Operation True Promise III, inflicting significant damage and heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

In retaliation for the US attacks, Iranian forces also targeted al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar —the largest American military installation in West Asia— with a barrage of missiles.

The confrontation came to an end on June 24, when a ceasefire was enforced.

