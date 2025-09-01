Criminal Israeli regime serious threat to humanity: Iran Army

The Islamic Republic of Iran's Army has offered condolences on the martyrdom of the Prime Minister of Yemen and several of his colleagues, emphasizing that the Israeli regime is a serious threat to humanity.

The Army issued a statement on Sunday condemning the assassination of Yemeni statesmen, including Prime Minister Ahmad Ghaleb al-Rahawi and a number of the country’s ministers, characterizing it as a demonstration of the “Zionist regime’s savage, criminal, and inhuman nature.”

The Army further declared that the international community is increasingly aware of the regime’s status as a rogue entity and a severe threat to global security, warning that failure to curb it would lead to expanded war and terror worldwide.

The statement concluded by extending condolences on the martyrdom of the officials and praying to God for the increasing success of the brave and proud Yemeni people in their continued struggle against the Zionist enemy.

Yemen’s prime minister and several cabinet ministers were killed in an Israeli strike on Thursday, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

The office pledged the government would continue to carry out its duties, and reaffirmed Yemen’s support for Palestinians in Gaza.

