Yemen attacks Israeli oil tanker with missile

"We directly targeted an Israeli oil tanker in the northern Red Sea with a ballistic missile," the Yemeni Army said in a statement on Monday morning.

Yahya Saree, spokesperson for Yemen’s armed forces that in line with supporting the oppressed Palestinian people and their brave fighters, and in response to the genocide and starvation crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, and to emphasize the continued ban on Israeli maritime movements in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, the naval forces of Yemen’s armed forces carried out a military operation against an Israeli oil tanker in the northern Red Sea using a ballistic missile.

"This operation directly targeted the vessel," he said.

Saree underlined that these operations will never stop except with the end of the war and the lifting of the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, British maritime security firm Ambrey said that a Liberia-flagged Israeli-owned tanker reported an explosion nearby, southwest of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea port city of Yanbu.

MNA/