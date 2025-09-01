SCO, BRICS can counter Western unilateralism

Iran’s Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, Amir Aziz Nasirzadeh, said that international organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS can offer suitable alternatives to confront Western unilateralism and the formation of new alliances.

Speaking on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Nasirzadeh noted that the world faces Western unilateralism and overreach.

In various fields, including security, economy, and politics, organizations like SCO and BRICS can serve as effective alternatives to counter unilateralism and establish new coalitions, he said.

The minister emphasized that member states of such alliances should cooperate economically and in security matters, strengthen regional security, and develop their economies to withstand sanctions.

He added that the SCO was founded on this principle and has so far produced positive results.

MNA/ISN1404061005871