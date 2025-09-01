SCO leaders condemn Israel, US attacks on Iran

In a statement issued during the SCO leaders’ summit held on Monday in China, member countries firmly condemned the military attacks carried out by Israel and the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran in June 2025.

The SCO leaders stated that such aggressive actions against civilian facilities, including nuclear-energy infrastructure, which resulted in civilian casualties, constitute a clear violation of international law, the UN Charter, and an infringement on the sovereignty of Iran.

They emphasized that the physical safety of nuclear facilities and the protection of nuclear infrastructure must be permanently guaranteed.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the terrorist aggression.

MNA/