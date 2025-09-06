  1. Politics
Iran navy attends briefing in S Africa for future BRICS drill

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – A briefing meeting for the BRICS combined maritime exercise was held in the port of Cape Town, South Africa, with the participation of representatives from six countries, including that of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Captain Hassan Maghsoodloo, Commander of the First Naval District of Islamic Republic of Iran Navy participated in the BRICS combined maritime exercise represented Iranian navy who told reporters on Saturday about the participation of the Navy's combat naval units in the exercise that, "Given the economic relations and relationships of the BRICS summit member countries, the combined maritime exercise titled 'Will for Peace' will be held with the participation of combat units of the member countries, hosted by South Africa."

He described the unity and solidarity of friendly countries to promote maritime security as a guarantee for economic prosperity for other countries, saying that "The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been seriously fighting piracy and those who disrupt global maritime security for years."

"The Iranian navy has always carried a message of peace and friendship for other countries," he said.

