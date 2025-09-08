Pezeshkian attends online meeting of BRICS members

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has attended the meeting via videoconference.

According to the scheduled program, BRICS leaders will exchange views on the challenges facing the multipolar world order, as well as the alliance's joint response to the United States' tariff measures and sanctions.

Earlier, the two-day in-person BRICS summit began in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in July 2025 with the participation of the presidents and foreign ministers of member countries, including Islamic Republic of Iran.

Brazil, which currently holds the rotating presidency of BRICS, hosted the two-day 17th BRICS Summit, with the theme of "Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance", in July in Rio de Janeiro.

BRICS, established in 2006, now has 11 full members and 10 partner countries, accounting for over half of the world's population, nearly 30 percent of global GDP, and more than 50 percent of global economic growth.

MA/6583846