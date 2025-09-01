Araghchi offers aid after deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

Iran’s Foreign Minister conveyed the government and people’s deep sorrow over a severe earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, which claimed hundreds of lives and injured many more.

“In these difficult times, we extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the people of Afghanistan and the families of the victims,” he said. “The Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to send humanitarian, medical, and relief assistance.”

He added, “Our hearts are with the resilient people of Afghanistan. We hope that, through regional cooperation, this tragedy can be overcome and relief can be provided to those affected.”

At least 600 people have been killed and 1,500 injured after an earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan. The US Geological Survey says a magnitude 6 earthquake struck just before midnight local time in eastern Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan.

